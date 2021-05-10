Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

