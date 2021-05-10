Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.14 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.