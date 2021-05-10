Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.