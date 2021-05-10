Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 355 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 1.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 112,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

SYY opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.