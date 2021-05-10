Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 50 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.92 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

