Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 222 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 174,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,248,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

