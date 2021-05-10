Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $76.29.

