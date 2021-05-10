Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 82.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $339.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

