Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

