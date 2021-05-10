Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.
In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
