Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

GMED stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 19,694.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

