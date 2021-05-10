GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $51.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957,616 shares of company stock valued at $71,468,673 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

