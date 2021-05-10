GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $58.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $33.27 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 8650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,616 shares of company stock worth $71,468,673 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

