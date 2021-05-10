GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Down 9%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.83. 164,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,172,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

