Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Cap of $8.18 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00004281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.21 or 0.09007227 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.