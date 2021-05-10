Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRNNF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $$27.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

