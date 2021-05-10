Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Up 4.5%

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.57. 3,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $151,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

