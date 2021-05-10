Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.