Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

GTN opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

