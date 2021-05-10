Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

GWO opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.24. The firm has a market cap of C$33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

