Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $504.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $487.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

