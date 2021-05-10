Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GDS were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GDS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $74.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.06 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

