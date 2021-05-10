Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

