Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.14. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

