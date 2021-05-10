GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Acquires C$119,478.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,478.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,143,766 shares in the company, valued at C$22,775,812.36.
Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00.
Shares of CVE:GPV traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.23. 12,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$43.62. The company has a market cap of C$401.77 million and a PE ratio of -38.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.21.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
