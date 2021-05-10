GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Acquires C$119,478.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,478.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,143,766 shares in the company, valued at C$22,775,812.36.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00.

Shares of CVE:GPV traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.23. 12,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$43.62. The company has a market cap of C$401.77 million and a PE ratio of -38.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.21.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

