Grin Reaches Market Cap of $59.08 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $59.08 million and $10.46 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.42 or 0.07109696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.99 or 0.02372644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.64 or 0.00656803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00188298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00807603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00588273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.68 or 0.00501113 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,774,540 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

