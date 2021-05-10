Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $69,764.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,224.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,992 shares of company stock worth $14,519,722. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

