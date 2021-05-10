Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

