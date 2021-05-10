Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after buying an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.