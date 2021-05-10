Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $627.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $240.34 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $616.30 and its 200-day moving average is $521.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.