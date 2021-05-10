Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $235.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

