Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.41 and last traded at $114.41. 6,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 66,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

