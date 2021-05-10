Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.41 and last traded at $114.41. 6,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 66,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Featured Story: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.