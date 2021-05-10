Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut Hammerson from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

