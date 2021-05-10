Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut Hammerson from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

