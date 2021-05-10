Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $120.52. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.