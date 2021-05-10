Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,260 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $328.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.18. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.