Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

COUP opened at $237.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.80. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $189.86 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

