Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

