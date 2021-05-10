Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Chemed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $489.17. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,367. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

