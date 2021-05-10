Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. 135,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

