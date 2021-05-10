Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. WPP comprises about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WPP by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in WPP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 39.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.85. 5,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,250. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

