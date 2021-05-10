Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of WU traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.66. 95,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,442. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

