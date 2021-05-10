Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 475 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.31. 176,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,119,640. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

