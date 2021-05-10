Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.63 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.240 EPS.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $732.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

