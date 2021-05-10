Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €31.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.20 ($35.53).

Get S&T alerts:

SANT opened at €21.22 ($24.96) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. S&T has a 52 week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52 week high of €25.72 ($30.26).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.