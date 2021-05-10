HC Wainwright Increases Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $39.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $31.75 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,922 shares of company stock worth $4,795,806. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.