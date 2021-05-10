HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Announces Earnings Results

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Shares of HCHC opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. HC2 has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 2,164,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,911.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,317,207 shares of company stock worth $8,775,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

