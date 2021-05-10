Head-To-Head Survey: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) & Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Trident Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Trident Acquisitions N/A -11.08% -0.78%

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Trident Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.20 $6.23 million $0.50 25.34 Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Acquisitions.

Risk and Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Trident Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Trident Acquisitions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

