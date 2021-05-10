Head to Head Survey: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.29 $28.70 million $0.58 28.21 Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.06 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -5.23

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 3.23% 18.19% 7.30% Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $18.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 59.63%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

