Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Health Catalyst updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

HCAT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 1,403,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

