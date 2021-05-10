HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM opened at $25.93 on Monday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.